BTS' Jin to be summoned as victim in harassment case from 2024 FESTA event; know about Japanese woman's forced kiss

South Korean authorities have summoned a Japanese woman in her 50s for allegedly harassing BTS member Jin during a fan event held in Seoul last year. According to a report by Chosun Ilbo, the woman forcibly kissed Jin without his consent during a free hug event on June 13, 2024.

The incident occurred during the 2024 Festa event in Seoul, where Jin participated in a special fan meeting as part of BTS's annual anniversary celebrations. The event held particular importance as it was Jin’s first in-person interaction with fans following his military discharge in June 2024.

As part of the free hug event, fans were given a rare opportunity to meet and embrace Jin briefly under strict security measures. However, during one of these interactions, a Japanese fan allegedly overstepped boundaries by kissing Jin on the cheek without his consent. The sudden and unexpected act shocked those present and raised immediate concerns about the importance of respecting personal space, even in affectionate fan interactions.

Following the incident, authorities received a formal complaint through the National Civil Service on June 14, 2024; just one day after the event. This triggered an official investigation by the Songpa Police Station, which began working to identify the suspect. Given the cross-border nature of the case, law enforcement collaborated with Interpol in July 2024 to track down the accused.

The investigation lasted seven months, during which authorities worked to gather evidence, analyze event footage, and identify the suspect. After confirming the woman’s identity, the police officially booked her on charges of sexual harassment and issued a request for her cooperation in the case. Despite this, the woman has yet to respond to the summons, leaving the investigation ongoing.

Advertisement

Authorities have also confirmed that Jin will be called in for questioning as the victim of the case. His statement is expected to provide further clarity on the incident, including his personal experience and the impact of the unwanted interaction. Given Jin's status as a global celebrity, the case has attracted major public attention.

The incident has sparked widespread discussions within the BTS fandom and beyond. Many fans have taken to social media to express their outrage, emphasizing that no one, celebrity or not, should have to endure unwanted physical contact. The overwhelming consensus is that respect and consent should always come first, no matter the circumstances. ARMY members have praised the police for taking the matter seriously and ensuring that legal action is pursued. Many also hope that this case will lead to stricter security measures at future events, preventing similar incidents from occurring.

Authorities are currently awaiting a response from the accused woman and are expected to take further legal action if she continues to evade the summons. Meanwhile, fans remain on high alert for updates regarding the case, closely following developments and showing their support for Jin.