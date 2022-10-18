BTS’ Jin to collaborate with Coldplay or Taylor Swift for the upcoming solo single? Find Out

On October 18th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency announced, " Jin will release his solo single at the end of October." Previously, there was a report that they collaborated with the British band Coldplay , but the agency declined to comment, saying, "The specific date and time, collaboration, etc. will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding."

The single is said to be a song gifted by the English band Coldplay, but BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to confirm the report. Jin made a surprise announcement of her solo debut at the BTS concert 'Yet To Come in BUSAN', which was held on the 15th to attract a lot of attention. At the time, Jin said, "It's not a grandiose album, it's a single. The song came out because I collaborated with someone I liked."

Taylor Swift:

Previously, Jin showed off his tone through her self-composed song 'Super Tuna' and OST 'Yours', so expectations for his solo activities are gathering. In addition, BTS, to which Jin belongs, performed well with 'My Universe', a collaboration with Coldplay last year, so there are questions about whether their meeting will be re-established. ARMYs suspect that Taylor Swift will be collaborating with Jin as she announced on Twitter that she had something to reveal on Friday and everyone thinks it's going to be a collaborative single between Jin and Taylor Swift!

BTS' military enlistment:

Meanwhile, on the 17th, the management company of BTS announced, "Jin will apply to cancel his enlistment at the end of this month and will follow the enlistment procedure of the Military Administration." As a result, BTS members will enlist sequentially, starting with the oldest member, Jin. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ in 2016, ‘Epiphany’ in 2018, and ‘Moon’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’.

Jin:

He also appeared on the 2016 soundtrack for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ alongside bandmate V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer. Apart from singing, Jin appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea along with his bandmates, for his contributions to Korean culture.

