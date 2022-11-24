BTS’ Jin to enlist for mandatory military service soon? BIGHIT MUSIC responds

According to industry insiders on November 24th, Jin will be entering the recruit training center of an army unit in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do on December 13th. Here, he will undergo five weeks of recruit training before being assigned to his own unit. In this regard, Big Hit Music, the agency of BTS, announced its official position to a South Korean media outlet on November 24th, saying, "It is difficult to confirm. We ask for your understanding."

Jin's military enlistment:

Previously, on November 13, Jin communicated with the fan army through the fan communication platform Weverse. One fan asked, "Oppa's birthday is next month, are you excited?", and Jin replied, "No.. I'm at the forefront." Jin, who is 30 this year, had a deadline for enlistment at the end of last year, but received a one-year postponement until the end of 2022. This is because BTS, to which Jin belongs, received some benefits from the revision of the Military Service Act based on the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit. Not only Jin, but all members of BTS can postpone enlistment for an additional 2 years according to the partial revision of the Military Service Act on December 22, 2020 (for those who excel in sports, popular culture and arts to enhance national prestige, enlistment can be postponed until the age of 30).

Jin recently submitted an application for cancellation of enlistment postponement to the Military Administration. The agency explained, "Afterwards, the procedures related to enlistment in the Military Administration will be followed. The other members will also fulfill their military service sequentially according to their own plans."

BTS' last releases:

In a personal live broadcast on October 28 through Weverse, Jin confessed that he was originally planning to enlist after BTS's album 'BE', which was released in October 2020. However, with the single Dynamite released in August 2020, he reached No. 1 on the US Billboard's main single chart Hot 100 and achieved a worldwide long-term box office success, resulting in a change in his enlistment plan. Jin explained that he postponed his enlistment by successively releasing Butter and Permission to Dance last year, holding a global tour, and attending the US music awards ceremony Grammy Awards held in April this year.

ALSO READ: Korean BL Drama The New Employee Poster Out: Kwon Hyuk and Moon Ji Yong tackle office romance

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.