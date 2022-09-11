BTS’ Jin to make his solo debut next? Heads to LA for a speculated music video shoot with Bang PD, Lumpens

BTS member Jin has reportedly been preparing for his solo endeavors with great dedication and if his recent projects are any indication, one might be in for an awe-inspiring ride to the top. On September 11, Jin left for Los Angele, USA as he arrived at the Incheon International airport looking as wholesome as ever. Dressed in a brown jacket with a light shirt underneath and comfortable dress pants, Jin looked ready to get comfortable on his long flight.

Fans suspect that Kim Seokjin is heading to LA for a personal schedule, which may include shooting a music video for his possibly upcoming solo debut. Their theories are based on keen findings where the BTS ARMY noted that HYBE chairman and Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk aka Bang PD is currently in the same location and snapped a photo with Lumpens’ music video director. Lumpens’ is famous for having worked on multiple high-quality BTS music videos in the past.