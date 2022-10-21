BTS’ Jin to perform with Coldplay; The Astronaut live performance at group’s Argentina concert
BTS member Jin will be premiering his solo song with the collaborators themselves.
BTS’ Jin is going for a live performance with his ‘superstar’! On October 20, it was announced that Jin will be appearing as a special guest for English band Coldplay’s Argentina stop of their ‘MUSIC of the SPHERES’ world tour. Accordingly, this will be Jin’s premiere for his upcoming solo single called ‘The Astronaut’.
Jin’s performance
Through a series of text messages revealed through photos, fans were told about the upcoming performance of The Astronaut. The exchange showed Coldplay frontman Chris Martin speaking about his upcoming tour in Argentina and how the band would love to have Jin on stage with them. And so it was revealed that Jin will be one of the performers for Coldplay’s concert on October 28 at 7 pm local time which is set to be broadcast worldwide in cinemas. It also happens to be the day, The Astronaut's release date.
The Astronaut
BTS member Jin is set to be the next member following J-Hope to go solo. The Astronaut is his first official solo release and has been a meaningful announcement for the BTS ARMY who are excited for the members’ individual projects.
Jin with Coldplay
JIn has often mentioned his fondness of the group and following BTS’ collaboration with Coldplay for the song ‘My Universe’, fans of both sides have been overly excited to witness all the interactions between them. They have been really supportive of each other and fans of their music.
The Astronaut releases on October 28 at 1 pm KST (10:30 am IST).
