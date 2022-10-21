BTS’ Jin to perform with Coldplay; The Astronaut live performance at group’s Argentina concert

BTS’ Jin is going for a live performance with his ‘superstar’! On October 20, it was announced that Jin will be appearing as a special guest for English band Coldplay’s Argentina stop of their ‘MUSIC of the SPHERES’ world tour. Accordingly, this will be Jin’s premiere for his upcoming solo single called ‘The Astronaut’.

Jin’s performance

Through a series of text messages revealed through photos, fans were told about the upcoming performance of The Astronaut. The exchange showed Coldplay frontman Chris Martin speaking about his upcoming tour in Argentina and how the band would love to have Jin on stage with them. And so it was revealed that Jin will be one of the performers for Coldplay’s concert on October 28 at 7 pm local time which is set to be broadcast worldwide in cinemas. It also happens to be the day, The Astronaut's release date.