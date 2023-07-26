BTS’ Jin, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin, EXO’s Chanyeol and others: 5 K-pop idols who are Sagittarius

Sagittarius is the 9th astrological sign in the zodiac. They are a fire sign and are known to be unique. They are passionate, curious, intense and can adapt in any situation. They enjoy change and unlike other signs, they are up to trying something new. They are also known to be brutally honest and are the life of the party wherever they go!

BTS’ Jin’s activities:

On the evening of July 26th, BTS' Jin posted two selfies taken with Kang Seung Yoon on Weverse, expressing, "Congrats on your graduation, Seungyoon. It's been a great month and a half. You're a cool performer from WINNER." Then, Jin made sense of the situation at that point, saying he struggled with living as a trainee, and I'm living great even all alone. He needed ARMY and Inner Circle to see and like it, so they chose to take a couple of photographs together.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER delivered another version of the single 'Do It Like That' with the Jonas Brothers. The Jersey Club Remix of Do It Like That is a track that joins UK drill cadence and Jersey club musicality. 'Do It Like That', delivered on July seventh, is a summery rhythm dance track with great verses and tunes expressing the delighted moment of becoming hopelessly in love. From the first note, this infectious chorus is snappy to such an extent that anybody can chime to it. The brilliant energy of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers is added to amplify cheerful and exciting feelings.

Here are the idols that are Sagittarius:

BTS’ Jin:

The oldest member of BTS, Jin is known for his amazing visuals and silver voice but also for being a fearless person who is great in social situations (or at least pretending to be good in one). He is also someone who makes people laugh all the time!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin:

The leader of the group, Soobin is a brilliant performer. Like his sign suggests, he is someone who is known to be brutally honest towards his members and is also fun to hang out with.

EXO’s Chanyeol:

Chanyeol is known to be a rapper and performer of the group. He is adventurous, fun and loves being the life of the party. He cares about people around him and loves being who he is.

ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon and Ni-ki:

These two are always seen performing together because of how well they get along but they also have different personalities. Sunghoon is more goofy and funny while Ni-Ki is more social and knows how to keep people happy around him.

