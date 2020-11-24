BTS’ Jin trends as ‘Guy with the glasses’ after American Music Awards speech; ARMY can’t stop swooning

BTS’s Jin created quite a stir on the internet after he showed up (virtually) at the AMAs 2020 with glasses. Scroll down to see what the ARMY thought about his look.

BTS won big at the 2020 American Music Awards today, the band picked up Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock and Favorite Social Artist awards at the prestigious ceremony. As they could not attend the ceremony, BTS shared their gratitude for the Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock award with a virtual acceptance message. During which, BTS Jin flaunted a neat full-bang hairstyle combine with a black cardigan, showing-off his uber cool look. Needless to say, fans were left in awe.

Soon after the band’s acceptance speech went live, ARMY ensured that Jin’s look from the night went viral and “Guy with the glasses” eas a hot topic of discussion on Twitter. Few fans even labelled him as "Mr. Worldwide Handsome." While one social media user posted: “Still don’t know whats fully going on but all i know is that he’s in a dark blue sweater with fluffy hair and glasses so everything is fine,” another added: “seokjin in glasses & a cardigan i’m bursting in tears.”

In case you missed it, earlier in the award ceremony, the band performed their new song Life Goes On for the first time at AMAs 2020, which was released as part of the group's latest album BE. For the performance, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sported matching black and white outfits as they held their mics and crooned the track. A sense of comfort engulfed us as we watched the group assure us that "Life Goes On."

While the performance was enough to leave the ARMY emotional, BTS left several fans weeping as they sweetly incorporated the fandom in their performance. The performance began with one of the members making his way to the remaining group and a path of purple light guiding him towards them, showing that the fans are with them. If that wasn't enough, at a point of their performance, the group had their backs faced against an empty stadium when suddenly, the empty seats light up and an ocean of purple lights take over. The image, showing that the ARMY is with them in spirit, goes to show that regardless of distance and the trying times, BTS and ARMY are together!

