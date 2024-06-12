BTS’ Jin triumphantly returns from military today; RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook visit base to warmly welcome him

BTS’ Jin finished his military duty. Jin was seen at the base as he wrapped up his mandatory service and left the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do on June 12 KST. Before departing, Jin shared emotional goodbyes with his fellow soldiers. Upon his discharge, he was warmly greeted by his BTS bandmates, who took time off from their own duties to welcome him back.

BTS’ Jin discharged from military

BTS’ Jin completed his military service on June 12’s morning, bidding farewell to the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province after fulfilling the service criteria of two years. Despite their own military duties, BTS members RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook waited and welcomed Jin back with warm hugs upon his discharge. RM added to the celebration by playing BTS’s smash hit Dynamite on the saxophone.

Jin began his military service as an active-duty soldier in the Army on December 13, 2022, marking the first member of BTS to commence his military duty. During his service, Jin served as an assistant instructor at the 5th Infantry Division's Recruit Training Center. Today, on June 12, he completes his tenure, having served diligently for a year and six months.

More about Jin’s upcoming activities

During the 2024 FESTA celebrations on June 10, BTS unveiled an electrifying surprise to commemorate their 11th debut anniversary. Fans worldwide rejoiced as the announcement revealed an exclusive Weverse LIVE stream featuring a heartfelt message from none other than Jin. Scheduled for June 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM KST, this livestream guarantees to be an unforgettable moment for ARMY members.

Advertisement

BTS' FESTA 2024 celebrations are captivating fans globally, evoking a powerful blend of anticipation and fond nostalgia. The debut of the official poster on June 2 marked the beginning of what's anticipated to be an extraordinary commemoration of the group's 11th anniversary since their debut. Adding to the excitement, Jungkook's touching fan song, Never Let Go, dropped on June 7, deepening the emotional connection between BTS and their devoted ARMYs as it pays homage to their journey together.

Jin will also be part of a meet and greet session during BTS FESTA 2024. According to their agency, the event is designed to fulfill Jin's desire to share meaningful moments with ARMY members in person on BTS' debut anniversary day.

ALSO READ: BTS Week: Exploring Jin’s role as oldest member, vocal gem, confidence king, visual ace and a funny bone