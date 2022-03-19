BTS’ Jin undergoes surgery for finger injury

BIGHIT MUSIC has released a statement sharing the health status of BTS’ Jin. According to the statement released on March 19, Jin sustained a finger injury during his daily activities and visited a hospital for the same on March 18. Due to partial damage to the tendons in the finger, Jin was advised surgery by doctors, which took place on the afternoon of March 18.

After a successful surgery, the BTS member was discharged on the morning of March 19 and is currently resting. Jin will be wearing a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery, and will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover.

You can read BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement, below:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury.

Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.

The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery.

Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists.

Thank you.”

