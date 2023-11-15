BTS’ Jin wants ARMY to keep warm and eat bungeoppang in heartwarming video message ahead of chilly winters

BTS' Jin has shared a heartwarming video message with ARMY, urging them to stay warm and indulge in the seasonal delight of bungeoppang, as winter approaches. In his latest monthly video edition, Jin celebrated the arrival of winters, connecting with fans through BTS' official YouTube channel.

BTS’ Jin delivers heartwarming message for ARMYS on arrival of winters

With the onset of winter, BTS' Jin has released a heartwarming video message for ARMY, encouraging them to stay cozy and enjoy the seasonal treat of bungeoppang.

Known for his thoughtful and caring demeanor, Jin's message was filled with warmth and affection for ARMY. The video, a part of his ongoing commitment to delivering monthly updates, resonated deeply with fans who eagerly anticipate these personal connections.

In the video, Jin not only conveyed his wishes for a cozy and warm winter but also reminded fans to take care of themselves amid the dropping temperatures. His concern for ARMY's well-being goes beyond the music, emphasizing the strong bond between BTS and their global fanbase.

Bungeoppang, a popular Korean winter street food, holds special significance in Jin's message. The sweet pastry, shaped like a fish and filled with various delightful fillings, is a seasonal treat enjoyed during the colder months. By suggesting ARMY indulge in bungeoppang, Jin not only shared a cultural touchpoint but also added a personal touch to his message.

Jin's commitment to these monthly video updates is particularly noteworthy, considering his current military service obligations. Despite being away, he continues to bridge the distance with ARMY, fostering a sense of connection and camaraderie.

ARMYs are endeared by Jin’s thoughtful message

Fans flooded social media with expressions of admiration for Jin's endearing message, with many highlighting the emotional resonance of his words. The genuine care and concern he showed for ARMY's well-being only deepened the bond between the idol and his fans.

As fans engage with Jin's video, they also express a sense of longing for his presence, acknowledging the temporary separation due to his military service. In the midst of their global success, BTS consistently emphasizes the importance of their relationship with fans.

As ARMY prepares for the winter ahead, Jin's thoughtful message resonates as more than just a seasonal greeting—it's a sincere expression of care and solidarity, reinforcing the enduring connection between BTS and their dedicated fanbase.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook asks fans for 'date' ideas; Quizzes ARMY ahead of GOLDEN: Live on Stage solo concert