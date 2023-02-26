BTS' Jin welcomes member J-Hope as next to enlist for mandatory military service; Both joke about ranks

BTS’ Jin welcomed J-Hope to the military via Weverse as the latter has decided to enlist next. BIGHIT MUSIC recently took to Weverse and informed fans that J-Hope has decided to apply for the termination of his military enlistment postponement. The said message then went on to tell fans that they shall be informed of any future updates vis-a-vis J-Hope’s enlistment. BTS’ Jin and J-Hope were then seen indulging in an adorable interaction concerning J-Hope’s enlistment. In the latter mentioned interaction, Jin can be seen jokingly telling J-Hope that he is going to be a private soon and that J-Hope, who will join as a trainee, must not make eye contact with him. Jin then continued to mockingly lecture J-Hope on how he should angle his wrist and upper arm while saluting. Fans also noted how Jin seemingly called the ‘Arson’ singer as soon as the announcement was released, which the younger member confirmed in a live broadcast that followed soon.

ARMY’s Reaction News of his enlistment was met with mixed reactions by fans. Fan pages and threads were flooded with messages by ARMYs who simply cannot come to terms with the fact that their beloved Hobi will soon leave to fulfil his military commitments. Others thought it was absolutely unfair to deprive ARMYs of both Jin and J-Hope in such a short span of time. Jin and J-Hope’s hilarious interaction on Weverse came to ARMYs rescue as they couldn’t help but giggle when J-Hope referred to Jin as a tiger trainer. Sad reactions to the news of J-Hope’s enlistment soon turned into giggles and laughs as netizens watched their favourite artists indulge in playful banter.

BTS’ J-Hope's recent activities J-Hope is one of the three oldest members of BTS. He released his studio debut album titled ‘Jack In The Box’ last year. The album was seen as a symbol of who J-Hope truly is and what is the vision that he holds as an artist. J-Hope also performed at the American music festival Lollapalooza. He thereby became the first South Korean artist ever to headline the festival. J-Hope will be the second BTS member to enlist in the army. While there was a lot of discussion around whether or not the members of BTS should enlist in the army, a final decision regarding the same was finally made by the members themselves who chose to fulfil their duty. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

