BTS' Jin wishes to celebrate 10th debut anniversary with ARMYs in letter: When I'm discharged from military...

On 13 June, World Wide Handsome Jin of BTS posted a letter expressing his feelings and describing what BTS and ARMYs’ love means to him. The ‘The Astronaut’ singer expresses his gratitude for all the love and supports he and BTS have received from ARMYs over the last 10 years. He also spoke about other members' hard work and his future plans with BTS and ARMYs.

Jin’s Letter

Jin thanked the ARMYs for being able to celebrate 10 years with BTS. He said, “They say that even mountains and rivers change in 10 years, it is amazing that the love between BTS and ARMYs does not change”. He explained that he wanted to film and store more content for the FESTA 2023 and he feels unfortunate that he can not be with ARMYs on the 10th anniversary. He apologized for not being able to participate and asked ARMys to look out for other members’ content as they are working hard for it.

Jin’s Future Plans

As Jin counted his days in the military, he said there are 365 days left for his service to complete. He promised that he will directly go to the HYBE office and start a Wevserse Live to see ARMYs instead of going home as soon as he is discharged. He plans to spend the 11th anniversary with the ARMYs, according to the letter. He once again expressed his gratitude to all the fans for staying with him and BTS members and wished that they stay with them until their bodies can perform

Jin’s activities before he left for his military services

Jin released his first solo single The Astronaut for ARMYs in collaboration with Coldplay. Chris Martin helped write the lyrics for the track and also invited Jin to perform with Coldplay in Buenos Aires. He also participated in recording the studio and live version of BTS’ latest single Take Two as a gift to ARMYs.

Even if Jin can not be present with the ARMYs today, fans have kept the love and support up high to embark on this huge milestone.