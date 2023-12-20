BTS' Jin's birthday exhibition shatters offline fan event records drawing unprecedented crowd in Seoul

On the birthday of BTS' eldest member, Jin, fan-organized exhibitions honoring the artist attracted an overwhelming crowd in Seoul. These displays, meticulously prepared to honor Jin, surpassed expectations, drawing a remarkable number of attendees and setting a new precedent for offline fandom events in the city.

Jin's birthday exhibitions set record for drawing largest offline fan event crowd in Seoul

In a remarkable display of dedication and admiration, BTS member Jin's devoted fans orchestrated an awe-inspiring tribute exhibition just days before his birthday. What began as a heartfelt celebration transformed into an unprecedented fan-organized gathering, setting records for offline fan events.

The Jin Story Exhibition, hosted at HiKR GROUND in Jung Gu, Seoul, witnessed an astounding influx of enthusiasts, drawing over 14,500 attendees across its three-day run. The event kicked off with eager fans queuing in the early hours, braving the chill to honor Jin's special day, showcasing an unwavering commitment to the artist.

Spanning three floors and featuring more than 500 exhibits, the exhibition became a sensation, hailed as the most successful fan-organized offline event in history. Supported by the Korea Tourism Promotion Center, the event gained recognition not only from ardent fans but also from celebrities and international media, including a visit from a French public broadcasting team.

Remarkably, despite Jin's absence, his brother shared his experience attending the exhibition, expressing gratitude on behalf of the artist. The event's scale and impact highlighted the tremendous influence and dedicated support Jin commands from his fandom.

Additionally, Jin's milestone of being the first celebrity to have Seoul Tower illuminated in his honor this year further emphasized the unparalleled devotion of his fanbase. The exhibition's monumental success truly showcased the enduring power and unity within Jin's fandom, marking a heartfelt tribute to the beloved BTS member.

Jin was the first BTS member to enlist and is likely to return by June 2024

Since BTS' announcement of going on a break from group activities in June 2022, the members ventured into individual paths, voluntarily foregoing military service delays post the success of Yet To Come in Busan. Jin embarked on service in December 2022, while by April 18, 2023, J-Hope enlisted, eventually rising to the rank of corporal.

SUGA, addressing health concerns, chose alternative public service after his D-Day World Tour on September 22, 2023. RM and V enlisted on December 11, 2023, with Jimin and Jungkook following under Jin's guidance the next day, affirming their commitment to reunite as a septet by June 2025.

During their service, BTS gifted the ARMY with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an insightful eight-part documentary showcasing BTS beyond their stardom, as fans eagerly await their 2025 return.

Jin, the first to enlist in December 2022, presented Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay as a heartfelt farewell gift to ARMYs. With an expected military discharge by June 2024, fans fervently anticipate Jin's return, eagerly counting down the days to reconnect with the cherished BTS member.

