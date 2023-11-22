BTS’ Jin’s birthday fan project at Incheon airport leaves fans in split due to THIS reason

BTS’ Jin is one of the most beloved K-pop idols across the globe and when his birthday is around the corner, ARMY will leave no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion. Fan projects are very common in South Korea as fans find innovative ways to surprise their idols such as by putting up birthday posters, billboards, or conducting cup sleeve events.

Recently, in honor of Jin’s birthday (4 December), an ARMY purchased an ad at Incheon Airport. The ad featured the worldwide handsome idol along with a birthday wish for him. A video of this ad started circulating on social media and fans noticed that Jin’s head appeared a bit larger than the rest of the body because of the angle from which the video was shot and the location of the ad on the ceiling.

Here’s a glimpse of the Jin’s birthday fan project:

Know why Jin’s fan project is gaining attention

The birthday project soon turned into a trending video on TikTok as millions of fans viewed it and shared several memes related to it. While some fans found it hysterical, others expressed their excitement to visit the airport to take a glance at Jin’s gorgeous ad.

Here are few of the fan’s reactions:

Celebration of K-pop idols’ birthdays is a serious affair for fans and this is not the first time such an incident has happened. Jin’s fan base prepared another birthday project for him in collaboration with an airline. The fandom designed customized boarding passes with Jin's photo on them. However, HYBE LABELS halted the fanbase partnership project with the airline.

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook gearing up for military enlistment

As BTS’ Jin, J-Hope and SUGA are currently completing their mandatory military service, the remaining members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have also initiated their military enlistment process as of November 22. To fans’ delight, BTS’ original documentary titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will premiere on 20 December. The documentary will follow the group’s glorious journey of 10 years as the septet group reflects on their past and shares their personal anecdotes with exclusive daily-life footage.

