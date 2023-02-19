BTS’ Jin’s birthday wish for J-Hope makes fans emotional; Check out all member’s thoughtful gestures

BTS’ J-Hope turned 29 on February 18 and the fans couldn’t get enough of all the interactions they were subjected to on his birthday. As of this morning, the ‘Arson’ singer has left for the US to be part of yet another private schedule. He greeted his fans and the media at the Incheon International Airport dressed in a black street fashion look from tip to toe in Louis Vuitton. Jimin

First and foremost it was member Jimin who continues to be by his side as J-Hope revealed himself through his live broadcast. The ‘Promise’ singer made a surprise visit to J-Hope’s birthday video where he was chatting with his fans and the moment turned all the more adorable as they fondly spoke of member Jin and joked around.

SUGA The supposed tsundere of the group, SUGA continues to be the sweetest of them all as he sent a customised cake to J-Hope ahead of his birthday broadcast. The fun however did not end there as the ‘Daechwita’ singer commented his wishes and cooly bid goodbye all in the span of a couple of minutes, which even left the birthday boy surprised.

RM The same-aged friend of J-Hope, leader RM shared a unique wish of his own as he took to Instagram to share the collective birthday celebration that seemed to be going on in South Korea. A photo of a birthday ad on his way out, RM shared a video of a bus while saying, “Happy Birthday bro, J-Hope!”.

V Member Kim Taehyung brought all the laughter with him as he shared a hilarious snap from the past where Jungkook could be seen performing a lift with Jimin, visibly giggling as J-Hope smiled at them.

Jin Even in the military, Jin continues to be a heartwarming friend and hyung to J-Hope as he shared a wish on the latter’s post wishing him on his birthday in classic Jin-style calling him ‘Jwehope’. The ‘BURN’ singer thanked him for his call on his special day calling him ‘Jwaan’ and it was all the reason the BTS ARMY needed to swoon on their ever-present friendship. V commented with another wish of his own. Meanwhile, J-Hope recently released his solo documentary 'j-hope IN THE BOX' with fans ahead of his birthday. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

