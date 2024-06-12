BTS' Jin's brother Seok Jung welcomes him back from military with warm message; The Astronaut director and former soldier follow

BTS' Jin has completed his military service, marking a significant milestone for both him and the group. As he bids farewell to his duties, warm messages from family, colleagues, and fans flood in, celebrating his safe return.

BTS’ Jin receives warm welcome from family and friends

On June 12, BTS' Jin completed his military service, marking a significant moment for both him and his fans. His return was met with heartfelt messages from loved ones and colleagues alike, expressing their joy and pride in his safe discharge.

Jin's elder brother, Kim Seok Jung, took to Instagram to share a warm message, saying, "Congratulations on your healthy and safe discharge." This message not only conveyed familial pride but also echoed the sentiments of fans who eagerly awaited Jin's return.

Similarly, anticipation for Jin's homecoming was palpable as The Astronaut director Lumpens shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the music video shoot, expressing excitement for Jin's much-awaited return. This gesture highlighted the anticipation and support Jin received from his colleagues in the industry.

Moreover, one of Jin's military colleagues also commemorated his return, sharing a heartfelt message on social media. Alongside a picture of Jin, he wrote, "I sincerely congratulate my son's military service number trainees... I will continue to fight and always support my sons." This message not only celebrated Jin's return but also highlighted the camaraderie and bond formed during his military service.

As Jin bid farewell to the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, his BTS bandmates, despite their own military duties, eagerly awaited his return. RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook warmly greeted Jin with hugs, further showcasing the strong bond within the BTS family.

Jin's completion of his military service marks a momentous occasion, with fans celebrating his dedication and eagerly anticipating his future endeavors.

More details about BTS members’ military journeys so far

As Jin returns from military service, the remaining BTS members continue their dedicated service to their country. SUGA serves as a social worker after basic training, while V patrols as part of ROK's special defense team. RM graduated as an elite trainee alongside V and Jimin, who, alongside Jungkook, serve in the 5th Infantry Division. J-Hope, an assistant drill instructor, is set to complete his service by October 2024.

