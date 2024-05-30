BTS’ Jin’s character Wootteo gets ready for idol’s return; says 'heart is pacing, let's meet in my dreams' in new post

BTS' Jin's beloved character Wootteo, originally created for his promotions for The Astronaut, is making a comeback as Jin prepares to return after completing his military service. Wootteo holds a special place in Jin's heart, and fans are eagerly anticipating his reunion with this endearing character.

Wootteo gears up for BTS' Jin’s comeback

Wootteo made a triumphant return to Instagram on May 28, marking his first post since November 2022. This was just before Jin, the oldest member of BTS, began his mandatory military service in December 2022. Now, with Jin's imminent return from the military approaching, Wootteo shared another post on May 30th, building anticipation among fans for the idol's comeback.

On May 30th, Wootteo's Instagram delighted fans with a cozy snapshot of Wootteo catching on some sleep, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "My heart is pounding. I've been tossing and turning for a long time. Let's meet in our dreams," hinting at Jin's impending return.

In the background, viewers could spot nostalgic items from Jin's The Astronaut music video, including a newspaper crossword and hand-drawn pictures with the words "Welcome Home" featuring adorable sketches of Jin and Wootteo.

In the background of the photo, there's also a calendar with a heart marking the date of Jin's return from his mandatory military service, increasing anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting his comeback. For those who might not know, Wootteo is a charming cartoon character initially introduced to promote Jin's solo track, The Astronaut, a collaboration with the British band Coldplay, before his enlistment.

Interestingly, following the collaboration, members of Coldplay were often spotted carrying around the Wootteo plushie on stage during their ongoing tour, showcasing the enduring bond between the artists.

More about BTS’ Jin’s The Astronaut

The Astronaut is a heartfelt song that delves into Jin's deep affection for his fans and the special bond they share. Through the recurring cosmic motif favored by both Jin and Coldplay, the song beautifully explores themes of connection and love. It's been described as "a gift to fans," released ahead of Jin's enlistment, symbolizing his gratitude and love for his supporters before embarking on his military service. The single is available digitally and on CD format for fans to enjoy.

Accompanying the song is a captivating music video that depicts Jin as an alien astronaut who accidentally crash-lands on Earth. Throughout the video, he grapples with the choice between staying with his newfound family on Earth or returning to his home planet, creating a heartfelt visual representation of the song's themes of belonging and connection.

