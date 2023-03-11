BTS’ Jin’s collab track The Astronaut re-enters Top 10 spot on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart

On March 11, Billboard unveiled that BTS’ Jin’s latest track The Astronaut is at no. 9 on the World Digital Song Sales Chart, which comes back after a while. It is also the longest charting song by a K-Pop soloist on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, which is 3 consecutive weeks.

According to Spotify recently, BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' has surpassed 130 million streams. These records show his extraordinary popularity. Jin released his first solo single, 'The Astronaut', in October 2022. On December 9th, he was officially certified for breaking 1 million copies of 'The Astronaut' through the Circle Chart website. With this, he became the first million-seller of a solo single certified by the Korea Music Contents Association (KMCA). On the other hand, Jin enlisted in the Army Active Duty Recruit Training Center in December of last year, and after completing basic military training, he was selected as an assistant instructor with excellent grades and was assigned to the same battalion. Also, the news of the promotion to private first class was announced recently.

The Astronaut:

Jin (BTS) shined his presence by taking the top spot in the 'Weekly Top 10' of Shazam, the world's largest music search platform. Jin ranked first on the Shazam 'Global Weekly Top 10 Artists' chart announced on March 10th. This is the highest record for two weeks in a row. As a result, Jin has been ranked #1 in the 'Global Weekly Top 10' for a total of 17 weeks. Jin again broke his own record of being the first Korean artist and the longest to win first place. He is the only K-pop solo artist to reach number one on that chart.

Jin first appeared in the 'Global Weekly Top 10' with his first solo OST 'Yours' in May of last year, and continued his hot popularity with 'The Astronaut', recording a total of 35 chart-ins. 34 of them were in the top 3. This is also a K-pop artist's first and longest chart-in record, and Jin broke her own record, proving the immense popularity of a global superstar.

