BTS' Jin’s dandy style steals the show at Milan Fashion Week 2025, fans call him 'Gucci Superstar'; PICS

BTS member Jin certainly knows how to keep both himself and his fans engaged. The globally adored worldwide handsome star of the K-pop group made a stunning appearance at Milan Fashion Week for the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025 show on February 25. As Gucci’s global ambassador, his presence at the event has sparked a wave of excitement among fans worldwide. He took the spotlight on the first day of the week-long extravaganza at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST).

In the first photos from the event, Jin looks absolutely dashing in a black leather jacket paired with dark pants. He completes the look with a light blue shirt and a dark tie. The Super Tuna singer’s neatly gelled hair adds an extra aura of style, making him look even more captivating. Check out Jin's look below.

As soon as the videos and images of Jin at the Milan Fashion Show 2025 surface, fans are losing it. ARMY floods social media, tagging him 'Gucci Superstar'. One fan comments, “Leave the show and come with me—we can ride bikes around Milan. What do you say?" Another fan labels him 'a vision.' It’s clear—Jin's charisma is taking over the world, and everyone’s completely captivated by him!

On February 23, 2025, BTS Jin was spotted at Incheon International Airport, preparing to fly to Milan for the fashion event. He wore a blue cotton jacquard GG shadow full-sleeve jacket with matching pattern pants, paired with white sneakers and a customized Gucci Horsebit 1995 soft small black shoulder bag.

Advertisement

In September 2024, Jin made his debut at Milan Fashion Week as Gucci’s global brand ambassador for his first solo fashion event. As soon as he appeared, photos and videos of him quickly surfaced online. On September 18, before flying to Milan, Jin took a mirror selfie and shared the image on Weverse. In the caption, he greeted his fans and asked if they had enjoyed Chuseok (the Autumn Harvest Festival).No doubt, BTS Jin knows how to rock every look, and he is simply proving it once again.