BTS' Jin's 'Epiphany' comeback trailer achieves THIS amazing feat on YouTube

ARMYs, what a piece of amazing news to begin the day with! BTS' comeback trailer for 'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer,' which features Jin’s solo track 'Epiphany' surpassed 100 million views on October 14 at 11:41 am KST (8.11 am IST). This is about three years and two months since its release on August 10, 2018, at midnight KST.

'Epiphany' is BTS’ fifth comeback trailer to hit 100 million views following 'Singularity', 'Serendipity', 'Outro: Ego,' and 'Interlude: Shadow.' 'Epiphany' is an alternative rock song written by 'hitman' bang, Slow Rabbit, and Adora, with Slow Rabbit being the sole producer. The beautiful tracks decorated with Jin's soulful voice speaks about realising the true meaning of loving oneself and prioritising oneself in a moment of Epiphany. Upon release, searches for the word 'Epiphany' increased 575 percent. It had over twenty million views in the first twenty-four hours.

Meanwhile, On October 1, it was announced that Jin will be taking part in tvN’s 15th anniversary special release, drama ‘Jirisan’ by lending his melodious voice to an OST. The producer has revealed that the OST can be heard some time during the middle of the drama broadcast as the main theme song’s official date has not been announced. Previously, Jin has sung an OST for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ with fellow BTS member V who made his acting debut in the drama.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin to lend his voice to an OST for tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.