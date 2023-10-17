BTS’ Jin’s former vocal coach reveals singer’s heartfelt message to her

Kim Seok Jin, famously known as BTS member Jin, has come a long way in his musical journey, from his pre-debut days to becoming a global sensation. While his music and achievements are celebrated worldwide, it's always heartwarming to discover the genuine and heartfelt personality behind the superstar persona. Amidst his soaring career, Jin has remained connected to the people who played a significant role in his growth, including his pre-debut vocal coach.

Jin’s pre-debut vocal coach about the BTS member’s messages to her

Kim Sung Eun, renowned vocal coach and now CEO of WIP Company spoke to Korea Now about her interactions with Korean celebrities including the BTS members. Before the team's debut, she briefly worked with maknae Jungkook, though she remarked that his primary focus was on dance training. She also worked with V ‘on and off,’ while Jin was the member she taught ‘steadily and for a long time.’

Kim Sung Eun served as Jin's vocal coach right up to his debut, and she observed that his persistent dedication remained intact even after he officially debuted. The celebrated vocal coach frequently found herself in awe of Jin's relentless commitment. She shared that during his trainee days, he would reach out to her at unusual hours, like 3 am, to discuss his training progress, proposing meetings as early as 4 am. She recalled that when she fell asleep following Jin's late-night message, he humorously ‘grilled her about being lazy.’

Jin’s work ethic according to his coach

As a devoted vocal coach, Kim Sung Eun disclosed that she occasionally reached out to Jin post-debut to check on his progress. Jin often updated her with voice recordings, displaying his playful nature as he proudly showcased his ability to effortlessly sing songs that had once posed challenges during his trainee days. She was deeply moved by his relentless work ethic and his commitment to perfecting the songs he had practised as a trainee, despite his busy schedule.

Kim Sung Eun expressed her admiration for BTS' tireless work ethic and their genuinely kind personalities, which made her grow fond of the group. She concluded by describing them as exceptional both as artists and individuals. She had previously praised Jin's kindness in a 2016 interview and mentioned that ‘Jin is an incredible person. He still invites me to his concerts, whether in Seoul or abroad.’

Jin is currently serving in the military being the first one from the group to enlist, fulfilling his mandatory service and will be discharged next year.

