BTS' Jin's generous behavior in military earns him nickname akin to Son Ye Jin-Jung Hae In K-drama; Find out

It has been almost eleven months since BTS member Jin enlisted for his mandatory military service. Although fans have received only a few glimpses of his life as a soldier, a recent post on an online community called theqoo provided some detailed updates regarding his current location and activities.

BTS’ Jin’s relationship in his military unit

On November 8, a post titled Pretty Jin Who Buys Us Food gained significant attention within online communities. The individual who shared the picture, known as the OP (original Poster i.e. the one who posted first), claimed to be a relative of one of BTS' Jin's fellow soldiers and provided some insights about the BTS member.

The OP stated that their nephew, who had recently completed his military service, revealed that Jin consistently purchases food for all the soldiers in his unit. To be more precise, they said that the Astronaut singer uses his funds to buy food from food trucks for his much younger fellow soldiers every weekend. In addition, OP also established their credibility by sharing a photo of themselves attending their nephew’s completion ceremony on the community page.

They also mentioned that the Epiphany singer's generous actions have resulted in his fellow soldiers affectionately giving him the nickname Pretty Jin Who Buys Us Food. This nickname is a clever play on the title of the Korean series Something In The Rain, whose Korean translation of the name is Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food. It reflects the fellow soldiers' appreciation for Jin's kind and considerate nature during his current military service period.

BTS’ Jin recent activities

BTS’ Jin is currently fulfilling his military duty as an assistant instructor in the Fifth Infantry Division located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. Notably, he has attained the prestigious designation of a Special Class Elite Warrior, highlighting his exceptional physical capabilities and strength. The idol released his successful solo track, The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay, on October 28, 2022, before his mandatory service.

As the song marked its first anniversary, fans from all corners of the world celebrated the occasion through charity events, and Jin was a trending topic on various social media platforms. On the same day, Coldplay expressed their gratitude on their social media channels, extending their thanks to the oldest BTS member, H.E.R., and Golshifteh for their participation in a concert held in Buenos Aires in 2022, celebrating the first anniversary of the event. They also showed their appreciation to their fans and everyone who watched the concert movie. Fans can anticipate Jin’s discharge from military service on June 12, 2024.

