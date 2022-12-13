BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment: Bids adieu in true gamer style; Enters training centre quietly

BTS member Jin became the first from his group to enlist for his mandatory military service. On December 13, sometime around 1:30 pm KST (10 am IST), it was reported that BTS member Jin has entered the military training site at Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

The BTS member took to the fan community platform Weverse on December 13 to bid a final farewell to his beloved fans. In classic Jin fashion, he left with the last laugh as he quoted his favourite character who he shares a name with. The K-pop superstar wrote, “Right, this is the time for Curtain Call”, put a lot of space under it and added, “(I wanted to try saying this when I leave for the military.) (It’s the dialogue of a game character ‘Jin’)”. The BTS member gave a nod to the League of Legends character’s trademark power Curtain Call as well as to his liking for games.

Previously, Jin uploaded a photo of his new hairstyle in which he fashioned a buzzcut and called himself cute.

Jin’s military enlistment

Kim Seokjin became a part of the Republic of Korea’s military as an active duty soldier by enlisting on December 13. He is expected to serve for a total of 18 months. This will start off with a basic training of 5 weeks at the Yeoncheon boot camp followed by the BTS member getting assigned to a military base where he will complete the rest of his service. It was also reported that the other 6 members joined Jin at his base on his enlistment day to bid adieu to their oldest hyung. Jin will return around mid-2024 after serving his notice and completing his duty.