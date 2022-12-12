BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment: BIGHIT MUSIC shares new notice regarding no fan or media interaction

BTS’ Jin is enlisting in the military. It’s T-1 days ahead of the first BTS member’s military enlistment and the preparations are as big as ever with fan projects and other support events being planned. However, BIGHIT MUSIC has released another notice, informing the fans and media personnel about the course of events set for the day.

In accordance with BTS member Jin’s wishes, no special event for his farewell has been planned. The K-pop artist has previously requested that no fans visit the site of his enlistment in order to avoid any dangerous situations and for the calm enlistment as well as the privacy of others enlisting from the same base.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s notice

On December 12, one day ahead of Jin’s enlistment on December 13, the group’s agency shared a notice.

“Hello,

This is HYBE/ BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are informing you regarding BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment.

Jin will be enlisting in the army as an active duty soldier to fulfil his military duty. As announced before, there is no separate official event on the day of his admission to the recruit training centre.

It is expected that the site will be very crowded with enlisting soldiers, family members, and some fans on the day. For this reason, we request that media officials refrain from visiting the site.

In order to prevent safety accidents caused due to congestion on the site, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training centre while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting area for reporters.

We will continue to support him and spare no effort until the day Jin fulfils his military service and returns in good health.

Thank you.”