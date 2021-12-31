BTS' Jin's OST 'Yours' achieves THIS new record in the Top 50 on Spotify Korea

BTS' Jin gave ARMYs a beautiful gift with his debut solo OST 'Yours' for the Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon starrer 'Jirisan' and ARMYs repaid this by trending 'Yours' on all streaming platforms. BTS Jin's OST 'Yours' keeps setting new milestones in the music industry and has proved to be a worldwide sensation.

'Yours' by Jin became the first BTS solo song in history to stay in the Top50 list of songs on Spotify for 53 days straight (still counting). It is the first solo song by a BTS member to achieve this feat. More than that, Jin has set the record of having three of his solo songs charting on Spotify Korea for more than 51 days. 'Moon' for 89 days, 'Epiphany' for 51 days and 'Yours' for 53 days (and counting).

Not just 'Yours', Jin has been making records with his Super Tuna challenge. BTS' Jin has successfully added another title, that of 'Worldwide record maker'! Jin's 'Super Tuna' has been trending at number 1 on Youtube under the Music category for 16 days straight and with this, Jin has become the first K Pop soloist to achieve this record, surpassing PSY's 'Gangnam Style' with this record. Congratulations to Jin!

