BTS’ Jin’s post military discharge live session causes fan community app Weverse to crash; ARMYs react

On July 12, 2024, BTS' Jin made his comeback after completing his 18-month service in the South Korean military. Following his discharge ceremony at the military center in Yeoncheon, he headed straight to his company, HYBE.

Jin also hopped onto Weverse Live to celebrate his return with ARMYs. However, there were some funny mishaps as technical glitches caused the app to crash, leaving many fans unable to join the celebration.

BTS’ Jin’s 1st live causes app to crash

BTS sensation Jin had made a vow to his fans, promising to go live on Weverse the instant he was discharged from military service on June 12th, 2024. Keeping true to his word, he headed straight to HYBE and commenced a live broadcast on Weverse to connect with his beloved fans, the ARMY.

The overwhelming response saw millions of fans trying to join the livestream simultaneously, causing the site to crash. Despite the hiccup, when ARMYs received the notification that Jin was live on Weverse, they eagerly attempted to tune in, unaware that the crashing was a widespread issue, not just their own internet connections acting up.

Jin made two attempts to go live before the broadcast finally stabilized. The initial two tries were short-lived, ending abruptly. ARMYs voiced their frustrations over the app crashing, jokingly expressing their disappointment that the fan community app wasn't adequately prepared even after years for the surge of users tuning in for Jin's broadcast.

Despite the technical hiccups, ARMYs took pride in the overwhelming turnout for Jin's first live broadcast since his return. The excitement surrounding Jin's comeback was evident, so it was almost inevitable that the app couldn't handle the sheer volume of fans eager to welcome him back.

More about BTS’ Jin’s live

During his 19-minute livestream, Jin delved into various topics, including his work on a new composition. He candidly shared the challenge of reacquainting himself with singing after an 18-month hiatus due to military service. Additionally, Jin excitedly discussed his proposal for a meet-and-greet event set to take place on June 13 at Jamsil Stadium.

The singer detailed his idea of personally meeting 3,000 fans, intending to express his gratitude by offering each one a hug for their unwavering support over the years. Initially met with hesitation from the creative director due to safety concerns, Jin remained adamant about celebrating the group's anniversary with ARMYs in person. Ultimately, a compromise was reached, and the event was scaled down to accommodate 1,000 fans. These fortunate fans were selected through a random raffle on Weverse for the opportunity to meet the BTS idol and either hug him or do a handshake.

