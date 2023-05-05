BTS’ Jin’s solo track The Astronaut records 12.85 million Shazams, becoming first K-Pop artist to do THIS

BTS’ Jin continues to soar high even during his military service as The Astronaut becomes the most Shazamed K-Pop song in history as it crossed 12.85 million Shazams, beating his own record with Jirisan OST ‘Yours’ which had 12.84 million Shazams. The third most Shazamed song is BTS’ Dynamite with 7.8 million Shazam.

BTS’ Jin’s achievements:

'The Astronaut' surpassed 160 million streams on Spotify as of May 1st. As of 11:00 PM on May 4 and is currently at 161.45 million streams. Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut', released on October 28 last year, reached 100 million streams in 72 days on Spotify, setting the record for the shortest time for a Korean male K-pop solo song. The Astronaut' achieved 50 million streams in 22 days, 60 million streams in 29 days, 70 million streams in 37 days, and 90 million streams in 57 days. On the day of the release of his solo song, Jin was first listed on Spotify's 'Global Top Artist' and 'Japan Top Artist' charts, setting a record of debuting at the highest rank among Korean solo artists of all time. Upon its release, ‘The Astronaut’ entered Spotify's ‘Daily Top Song Global Chart’ at number 17, and entered the chart at 37th spot.

Jin’s activities:

On December 4, 2021, Jin's birthday, the 'Super Tuna' special performance video released on BTS' YouTube channel 'BANGTANTV' exceeded 85.16 million views as of May 2. 'Super Tuna', released by Jin on his birthday in December 2021, garnered explosive interest by surpassing 10 million views on the first day of its release, and ranked first in 'World's Popular Video Music' for 16 consecutive days, among BTS' solo songs. It was the first time that it was ranked #1 on the longest-running popular video, and it was greatly loved all over the world. 'Super Tuna' has an addictive light melody, a bright and cheerful atmosphere, and easy-to-follow choreography. It even appeared on commercials as well as on TV shows and radio, the press made a documentary about 'Super Tuna', and it became fashionable for students to dance to the song at various cultural festivals.

