BTS Jin’s solo track The Astronaut’s music video surpasses 100 million views on YouTube

On Jin's birthday, December 4, the music video for his solo track, The Astronaut, achieved a new milestone by reaching 100 million views on YouTube. This accomplishment comes approximately one year, one month, six days, and 10 hours after the video's initial release on October 28, 2022.

The Astronaut is Jin's second solo video to surpass 100 million views, following Epiphany, a comeback trailer for BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: Answer. The song The Astronaut by Jin holds significant emotional resonance as it marks his final release before embarking on military enlistment. Originally conceived as a heartfelt letter to ARMYs, the track serves as a poignant expression of Jin's love and appreciation for his fans, offering a heartfelt farewell before his temporary departure due to enlistment.

A pop-rock composition, The Astronaut was co-written by Coldplay, Jin, and Kygo, with co-production by Kygo and Bill Rahko. The single was officially launched on October 28, 2022. The live rendition of the song unfolded in Buenos Aires during a concert, where Jin made a special appearance alongside Coldplay as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Before joining BTS, Jin pursued a degree in acting at Konkuk University, showcasing his commitment to mastering various aspects of his craft. His journey with BTS began in 2013 when he was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment, the company that later propelled the group to global stardom. As the eldest member, Jin gracefully assumed the role of the group's Hyung (older brother), providing support and guidance to his fellow members.

Despite having limited formal training in singing, Jin's innate talent quickly emerged as he adapted and refined his vocal skills within the group. His transformation from a relatively inexperienced trainee to one of the industry's most esteemed vocalists not only highlights his hard work but also underscores his ability to evolve as an artist. Recognized as the silver voice of BTS, a title bestowed upon him by Grammy Nominee Lim Hyung Ju, Jin's exceptional breath control enables seamless transitions between head voice and true voice.

