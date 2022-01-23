BTS' Jin's 'Super Tuna' achieves THESE new global records on TikTok and YouTube

BTS Jin's 'Super Tuna' becomes a worldwide syndrome! 'Super Tuna' is a self-composed song with cute lyrics and a fun melody, which Jin released on December 4, 2021, his birthday. Jin's 'SuperTuna' has proven to be a worldwide syndrome, surpassing 270 million views on TikTok and 47 million views on YouTube.

'Super Tuna' has captured fans' imagination and has been trending on every SNS platform, more than a month after its release. The cumulative number of views of the hashtag '#Supertuna' video on TikTok, has exceeded 270 million as of January 20. On the same day, the hashtag '#SuperTunaChallenge' recorded 93 million views and is heading towards worldwide popularity. So as of January 22, '#Supertuna' has surpassed 275.1 million views on TikTok.

Jin's birthday special song 'Super Tuna' topped the world's most popular video music charts for 16 consecutive days since its release. The popular song's hook dance step became a rage amongst fans as they imitated the adorable dance steps in the viral 'Super Tuna challenge'. Recently, actress Park Hasun confessed that she is a huge fan of BTS' Jin and even took the 'Super Tuna' challenge on KBS' popular variety show 'Problem child in the house'. Congratulations to Jin!

