BTS’ Jin’s Super Tuna peaks again at no 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart after hug event performance

BTS’ Jin recently got discharged from his mandatory military service. Following that, he held an in-person hug event for the fans, celebrating the group’s 11 debut anniversary. With his charming performance at the FESTA 2024 event, he quickly became a trending topic again on social media platforms, and so did his solo songs.

BTS' Jin's Super Tuna re-enters Billbaord's World Digital Song Sales Chart after FESTA 2024 performance

On June 18, Billboard Charts confirmed that Jin’s Super Tuna has re-climbed the World Digital Song Sales Chart, claiming the no.1 spot on it.

Officially released on October 21, 2022, this song first led the Billboard chart on November 5, 2022. Around that time, Super Tuna peaked at no. 1 and maintained the stronghold for a week.

With this week’s entry, this solo song by Jin has now spent a total of two weeks at the top spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart. This new top spot for Super Tuna comes after the singer performed an extended version during the ‘Hug’ event for BTS FESTA 2024.

Congratulations Jin!

Know the story behind Jin's Super Tuna

On his birthday on December 4, 2021, Jin surprised fans with the unexpected release of a solo song titled Super Tuna. Later on October 21, 2022, it was officially released.

In a later interview, he said that all he wanted to do was to go to the beach with a rough composition in mind, and that’s how the performance video for Super Tuna was created.

He further added that he wanted to make a song about fishing and that’s when this trot song came to his mind. However, to Jin, Super Tuna is still as ‘embarrassing’ as it could get.

On multiple occasions, the singer mentioned how this song is the opposite of the high-quality music BTS puts out. So he felt a little ‘awkward’ about the song going viral. He wanted it to be solely known to the ARMY community.

Nonetheless, Jin’s playful and energetic vibe always makes any song a hit.

More about Jin's recent activities

Meanwhile, BTS’ eldest member Jin ended his 18-month-long mandatory military enlistement on June 12. On June 13, he met fans for the in-person light hig event, celebrating FESTA 2024.

Now, fans eagerly await his new solo music release this year, which might be on the cards soon.

