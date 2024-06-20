Jin, the oldest member of BTS, has been recently discharged from the military after fulfilling his mandatory duty. Wasting no time, the K-pop idol has quickly joined his tennis training. His coach has posted an Instagram story indicating that the artist is up and about on the grounds, resuming the activity.

BTS' Jin has resumed his tennis lessons with the coach

On June 20, 2024, BTS’ Jin tennis coach posted a picture on the story feature of the social media platform Instagram that caught the attention of fans. In the picture, a small cake along with a lit candle can be seen with the caption, “Congratuations on your discharge”. Although the coach has not directly mentioned Jin but it can be assumed that he is talking about the K-pop idol as he was discharged from the military recently. Moreover, fans are quick to notice the artist’s tennis bag, which he often carries during his lessons.

Moreover, the coach posted another picture of the tennis court with the message, “Celebrate the comeback,” which makes it clear that he must have resumed coaching Jin. The K-pop artist has been taking tennis lessons for several years now, showcasing his sporty side. He had to halt the training as he was enlisted in the South Korean military in 2023, but after his discharge, the singer has seemingly resumed the training.

Advertisement

More about BTS' Jin

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. Serving as the main vocalist, he gained massive popularity internationally for his vocal skills. Furthermore, he has also debuted as a solo artist with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Furthermore, the artist made his first appearance following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. The artist also conducted a special event where he personally addressed the fans and included a ‘hugging’ event where he met with 1000 ARMYs.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s crazy’: Lee Je Hoon says Signal 2 writer Kim Eun Hee has unimaginable script planned