BTS’ Jin’s The Astronaut: Fans celebrate 1 year anniversary of collab track with Coldplay through events

BTS member Jin released his solo track, The Astronaut with Coldplay, on October 28, 2022. As the song is about to hit its one year, fans from all over the world celebrated the event with charity events as Jin was also trending on social media platforms. BTS fans in the past have also been a part of social drives to bring about change and help others. Here are the details of the recent events.

BTS’ Jin’s solo track The Astronaut with Coldplay marks its first anniversary

Jin’s collaboration with Coldplay, The Astronaut was released on 2022 October 28. As the song is about to celebrate its first anniversary, fans celebrated the event with all enthusiasm which included charity events and streaming parties. One of the initiatives by the fans’ was a charitable School Supply Drive through which they distributed essentials like bags, tumblers and umbrellas to the students.

Other fans took to the internet and participated in streaming parties and trending parties to mark the one-year anniversary of the song. The idol had dropped the track as a parting gift for fans before his mandatory military service. The song which was in collaboration with Coldplay received a lot of attention and love from the fans.

More about BTS and Jin

Jin is the eldest member of the idol BTS. The idol is currently serving in the military. Before his departure for 18 months, he dropped a solo track with Coldplay, The Astronaut which is soon to mark its 1 year anniversary. The song has been garnering a lot of views and streams since its release. The music video has already surpassed 264 million views on YouTube as of October 20, 2023. The streams on Spotify have already soared as its anniversary nears.

BTS member Jungkook will be releasing his first album as a soloist GOLDEN on November 3. The tracklist unveiled multiple features and collaborations with international artists like DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

Jimin will also be releasing his first documentary, Jimin’s Production Documentary on October 23 which will give insight into the production process and activities of FACE.

