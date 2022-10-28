BTS’ Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ MV: 4 magnetic aspects of the ethereal collaborative track with Coldplay

A soft ballad-like track warms the hearts of the listeners which is coupled with a beautiful space-inspired beat that feels almost like alt rock, in the most Coldplay manner. The beats continue to create a groovy pattern, leaving the listeners bobbing their heads all day long!

Did you notice Chris Martin in the video? He was the TV news anchor informing about the UFOs and other sightings in space.

The MV shows Jin as someone waiting to go and explore the outer space and even though he waits, there is one person who hopes he will stay back. As he prepares for the journey, he goes back on the memories he shared with her and understands that he did not have to go back home because he was already there.

The song shows the true feelings of a person who leaves behind everything for their loved ones and will do anything to get to them. The hard-hitting message of love, acceptance, honesty, patience and just caring in the purest sense leaves one thinking about their idea of love.

The Astronaut:

'The Astronaut' is a pop rock song with a calm acoustic guitar and a slowly rising synth sound. Jin participated in writing the lyrics, and this song, which contains his affection for 'ARMY', shows the side of Jin as a vocalist. The unique sensibility of the song maximizes the refreshing and dreamy atmosphere of the song. On this song, Coldplay participated in the joint work and created an all-time synergy.

Jin and Coldplay:

Jin and Coldplay work together again following the collaboration song 'My Universe' by BTS and Coldplay released in September last year. Upon release, 'My Universe' made a hot-shot debut that went straight to number one on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. Attention is also focused on the performance of 'The Astronaut' on 'Hot 100'. 'My Universe' is still performing well on Billboard's detailed charts, even after a year has passed since its release.

Jin is the second member of BTS to perform as a solo artist after J-Hope. Jin will present various events such as her solo single, related concept photos, and music video teasers.He canceled his enlistment at the end of this month and started preparing for his enlistment.

With the release of 'The Astronaut' imminent, interest in Jin's previous solo songs is also hot.The official soundtracks of 'Super Tuna', 'Abyss', and 'Tonight', which were released through SoundCloud or as an event, were released on the 21st. 'Super Tuna' ranked first on the iTunes 'Top Songs' chart in 39 countries/regions (as of 3 am on October 27th), while 'Abyss' and 'Tonight' recorded 17 and 16 countries/regions respectively. It topped the iTunes 'Top Songs' chart. Along with this, Jin will participate in the Argentina performance of the Coldplay world tour 'MUSIC of the SPHERES' on October 28th.

During the concert held at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Jin will sing 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay. The stage will be released through BTS' official YouTube channel after the performance is over. When Jin arrived at the Buenos Aires airport for his performance, his local scene was thrilled, Argentine media reported. Frontman Chris Martin and Coldplay members tweeted pictures of Jin and them during rehearsal.

Jin's thoughts on 'The Astronaut':

Jin said, "I usually greet with my members, but I'm shy and nervous because I'm alone.” He continued, "I hoped that many people would like it as much as I prepared hard while thinking of the fans. I worked with the thought that I want the fans to feel happy while listening to this song."

Jin said, "The lyrics are about me who flows aimlessly, you who find my dreams, and ARMY. I think it goes well with the cool autumn wind," he added, adding, "You can feel the refreshing and dreamy atmosphere." Regarding the music video, he said, "It was filmed in the United States, and you can see me crash-landing on Earth." He said, "It contains the journey of an astronaut who has to return to his home planet, but decides to remain on Earth where there is a loved one and he found something precious."

Jin:

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ in 2016, ‘Epiphany’ in 2018, and ‘Moon’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’. He also appeared on the 2016 soundtrack for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ alongside bandmate V. Jin's debut single, ‘The Astronaut’, will be released in 2022. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer. Apart from singing, Jin appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea along with his bandmates, for his contributions to Korean culture.

