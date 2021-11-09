BTS' Jin's 'Yours' becomes the first Korean OST in history to achieve THESE feats on Spotify

Jin's soulful OST 'Yours' for the tvN drama 'Jirisan' is winning hearts worldwide and has broken multiple records since release. 'Yours' debuted at number 45 on the Global Spotify chart with 1.4 million streams. It became the only Korean OST ever to debut in the said chart. 'Yours' has the highest debut streams for an OST.

Jin also became one of the 3 standalone Korean acts by male artists to debut in the Top 50 of Spotify Global. Jin also was the 2nd most followed Korean artist on Spotify for that day, the first being his group - BTS! Released on November 7 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), the song narrates the story of a lover desperately recalling his emotions as he awaits the return of their other half. 'Yours' is a beautiful and poignant ballad enriched by Jin's stunning and professional vocals and heartfelt lyricism, taking the OST to greater heights, winning brownie points from K-drama fans across the world.

Immediately after its release, 'Yours' hit number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 82 different regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Thailand, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, and more setting a new record for K-pop solo songs released in 2021. Even India, showed its love for Jin and 'Yours'.

