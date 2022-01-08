BTS' Jin's 'Yours' records 30 million streams; Jungkook replies to Street Woman Fighter's Jo Na In

It is no wonder that BTS' music continues to catch fire! The artists' impeccable vocals are topped with terrific music that transcends all expectations. Similarly, the seven boys have also taken to individual releases that have wowed audiences, topped charts and broken varied records.

Such is also the case for BTS' oldest member Jin who sang the OST for tvN's 15th anniversary special drama 'Jirisan' starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon as leads. 'Yours' was released on November 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) during the broadcast of episodes 5 and 6 of the drama. It went on to receive immense love on the charts by debuting with 1.4 million streams only on Spotify.

Now just 2 months since its release, Jin's OST has recorded a whopping 30 million streams, becoming the fastest OST to achieve this feat. Remarkably, this is also Jin's first solo OST.

In other news, BTS' youngest Jungkook has been going about his well-earned official vacation by taking some much needed rest and catching up on the popular shows. One of them happens to be the dance crew survival show 'Street Woman Fighter', to which the BTS member has shown the most love. He recently shared Instagram stories of his reactions while watching the final episode and also rooted for his favourite teams.

On January 7, Jungkook replied to a story about dancer Jo Na In of the TURNS crew when she asked, “What their group’s YouTube channel name should be?” He suggested ‘Have a good nain’ playing on her name and similar to ‘have a good night’. Jo Na In shared the response on her own Instagram story.

