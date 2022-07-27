BTS join in on ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ trend in new ‘Jack In The Box’ listening party video

Park Eun Bin starrer ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has firmly settled itself in audiences’ hearts over the past few weeks, and it seems like BTS’ members are no exception! On July 27, BTS’ official YouTube channel uploaded a video with ‘j-hope 'Jack In The Box' Listening Party Event Sketch’ in the title. The clip saw BTS’ members turn up to support their fellow member J-Hope, at a special listening party for ‘Jack In The Box’ ahead of his solo album’s release.

While in the waiting room before the event starts, BTS’ Jin asks RM, “Namjoon [RM], how do you say hi to celebs?” To this, RM replies wittily, referring to ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, as he says “Just go to the celeb and say “Bang to the Tan to the Jin”.

This is a reference to the show’s characters Woo Young Woo and Dong Geu Rami’s special greeting, which involves them saying “Woo to the Young to the Woo” and “Dong to the Geu to the Rami”, accompanied by circular hand motions, and followed by a dab. This greeting has become especially popular amongst viewers, who are taking to social media to follow this trend.

RM’s hilarious take on the greeting is followed by a clip of BTS’ Jimin joining in on the fun by saying “Dong to the Geu to the Rami”, as Jin also plays along with an adorable dab.

Previously, RM had mentioned ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ on the global fan community platform Weverse. While replying to an ARMY on the platform, RM had shared that he’s currently watching the ENA series. He went on to share that the show was very funny, in response to another fan.

