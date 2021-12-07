BTS to join ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ episode 1000; Crosswalk performance date REVEALED

On December 7, ‘The Late Late Show’ updated the BTS fans on the upcoming appearances of BTS on the show. Their announcement not only highlighted that BTS will be celebrating the 1000th episode of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ but also outlined the performance release date for the highly anticipated crosswalk performance that BTS shot during their time in Los Angeles.

BTS will be performing their chart topping single ‘Butter’ on the 1000th episode. It is known that BTS performed their two smash hits, ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ on one of the crosswalks in LA where fans were left stunned after spotting the superstars just casually sashaying on the streets. A flock soon gathered and the world got to witness the iconic moments through teaser clips shared by fans. Now, the said segment is set to air on December 16 as per the talk show’s announcement. Check it out below.

Thrilled to announce that this Wednesday an incredible @bts_twt performance of "Butter" will be a part of the #LateLateShow's 1000th episode celebration!



But that's not all — we can also reveal that #BTSCrosswalk will air on December 16th! pic.twitter.com/H6VXEFJGzr — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 6, 2021

The septet recently visited the chat show for the episode aired on November 24, caught up on the last 2 years’ updates, their then upcoming 4 sold out nights at the SoFi stadium, engaged in some fun revelations and asked some pressing questions to the host. BTS’ leader RM took charge in the most fantastic way by point blank questioning James Corden on his comments about the group’s fans, ARMY and cleared the air as well as appreciated his apology. The group also performed their song ‘Permission to Dance’ for the audience and the fans worldwide.

