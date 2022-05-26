BTS to join POTUS Joe Biden in the White House to discuss Anti-Asian hate crimes

BTS is set to leave for the US soon. According to media reports on May 26, South Korean supergroup BTS will be heading to the White House on May 31. They will join the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for a discussion on Asian inclusion and representation. It is also known that topics of Anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination based on colour will be a part of the agenda.

The move comes to close off the month of May, which is regarded as the Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month). Joe Biden and BTS are set to discuss the importance of diversity across the world.

