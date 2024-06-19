BTS joined by I'M HERO fame Lim Young Woong on Melon Music's Diamond Club; become only acts to have 10 billion streams

Lim Young Woong, renowned for his hit album I'M HERO, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 10 billion cumulative streams on Melon, securing his place in the prestigious Diamond Club. This makes him the second artist after BTS and the first solo artist to reach this landmark.

Lim Young Woong, the celebrated singer of I'M HERO fame, has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 10 billion cumulative streams on the Melon Music Chart, earning him a prestigious place in the Diamond Club. According to Melon's data, as of June 19, Lim Young Woong has accumulated 10.00172 billion streams, making him the second artist to achieve this feat after BTS and the first solo artist to enter the Diamond Club.

Lim Young Woong's music continues to captivate audiences, with his recent double single Warmth garnering significant attention. His songs are played over 7.06 million times daily, reflecting his enduring popularity. Warmth alone recorded 1 million streams within just 10 hours and 20 minutes of its release, while Do or Die achieved the same milestone in 14 hours and 10 minutes.

Mulgogi Music, Lim Young Woong's agency, shared the joyous news on their official social media, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the fans. "Artist Lim Young Woong has achieved 10 billion cumulative streams on Melon. Please join us in celebrating," they announced, adding a special message to Hero Era, the official fandom. "To all the family members of Hero Era, congratulations and thank you," they said, bowing in gratitude.

Lim Young Woong, the acclaimed South Korean ballad, pop, and trot singer, continues to make waves in the music industry. Known for his emotive voice and captivating performances, he recently released the double single album Warmth on May 6, 2024, featuring the tracks Home" and Warmth. Earlier, he released Do or Die on October 9, 2023. Lim Young Woong's consistent releases and diverse musical ventures keep him at the forefront of the K-pop and trot scenes, delighting fans worldwide.

