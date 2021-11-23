BTS joins the 2022 Grammy nominations announcement lineup alongside H.E.R, Maneskin & more

BTS is booked and busy with big plans on their schedule. The group is joining the star-studded lineup for the nominations announcement of the 2022 Grammy Awards that will take place through a livestream on November 24. BTS was previously nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award at last year’s Grammys.

The Recording Academy has roped in other superstar names like H.E.R, Maneskin, Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce and Tayla Parx to reveal this year’s nominees. The livestream will take place on November 23, at noon EST that is 10:30 PM IST (November 24, 2 AM KST). Just yesterday, BTS arrived at the 2021 American Music Awards in a full flair of their world-class status and swept all the 3 awards that they were nominated for. This became even more significant as BTS became the first Asian Act to grab the Artist of the Year trophy at the show.

On returning to their hotel, BTS propped up on Naver VLive for a mukbang and chat session with fans. The special live turn funny soon enough as leader RM dropped a big spoiler during the broadcast. Talking about the upcoming Grammys, RM spoke of how a video related to the award show was already out when in reality the Grammy nomination livestream is scheduled for today. Fans are now speculating that the video in question is in fact the same one happening later in the day.

BTS faced a major snub last year after missing out on the Grammy award. However, fans are hoping that this year will be the one for BTS.

