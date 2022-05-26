BTS joins Benny Blanco for FAKE LOVE, Life Goes On, Blood Sweat & Tears remix; What about Louder Than Bombs?

BTS has just dropped another exciting news for their fans! On May 26, a couple of weeks ahead of releasing their to-be-released anthology album ‘Proof’, boy group BTS shared that a new remix of their popular tracks ‘FAKE LOVE’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ with hitmaker Benny Blanco will be released on May 27.

Interestingly, the tracks were chosen by the BTS ARMY who voted for their favourite BTS songs under the tag ‘My BTS Tracks’ in order to pick their top 3. While ‘FAKE LOVE’ and ‘Life Goes On’ won in their own categories, ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ was pitted against the wild card, fan favored ‘Louder Than Bombs’ eventually being announced the winner.

Benny Blanco, the famous American record producer has previously worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Maroon 5, Halsey, The Weeknd, Nas, Selena Gomez and multiple others, giving rise to chart topping music. The announcement has only added to the anticipation for the upcoming music.

The voting began on 14 May, however the decision of a remix with the three tracks came as a surprise to the fans as the same was not mentioned on BTS’ comeback schedule whatsoever. And while it was the fans who chose the top 3 songs, their top pick in the wild card is nowhere to be seen, making for a global demand for its return.

BTS seems to have no plans for a remix of ‘Louder Than Bombs’ however with thunderbolts dropping left, right and centre from the group one can never be too sure. Meanwhile, the release of ‘Proof’ has been scheduled for June 10, so stay tuned!

