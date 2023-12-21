BTS joins major Korean entertainment stockholders with estimated combined shares worth 10 billion KRW; Report

BTS, the global sensation, continues to leave an indelible mark in music and finance. Recent reports confirm their substantial influence with a 10 billion KRW stake in Korean entertainment stocks.

As members begin military service, their impact persists through chart-topping classics. Amid this, BTS have also gifted their devoted ARMY with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, offering an intimate glimpse into their lives beyond fame.

BTS dominates Korean entertainment stocks with 10 billion KRW in shares

BTS continues their meteoric rise, marking their dominance in the Korean entertainment industry with a collective stake of 10 billion KRW (7.7 million USD) in shares, according to recent reports. Their considerable gain in shares is attributed to HYBE's diversified success across various artists under its label, including NewJeans, Seventeen, and BTS' individual pursuits that have been reigning atop global music charts.

The Korea CXO Institute's latest report reveals that, aside from the BTS members, the list of individuals in the entertainment industry possessing over 10 billion KRW in shares totaled 34, with an estimated value of 4.67 trillion KRW. Notably, the majority were executives and producers from entertainment companies, excluding the gaming, character IP, or travel industries.

Among the BTS members, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook held shares valued around 16 billion KRW, while J-Hope, RM, and Jin's shares were estimated at 14.6 billion KRW, 13.5 billion KRW, and 12.2 billion KRW, respectively. These figures showcased a remarkable 20 percent surge in the value of their personal shares compared to February.

HYBE's founder, Bang Si Hyuk, secured the top spot on the list, boasting 3.07 trillion KRW worth in stocks, accounting for a significant portion of the aggregated shares held by the 34 individuals. Notably, Scooter Braun, CEO of HYBE's U.S. subsidiary, also had a substantial amount of HYBE shares, valued at 84.7 billion KRW.

The BTS members' shares, initially granted by Bang during their contract renewal in 2018, had surpassed the 10 billion won mark individually. Although their special shareholder contract with Bang concluded in September, the members' stake in HYBE remains influential, shaping the company's cultural and corporate landscape. This reaffirms the impact of cultural icons like BTS, transcending traditional 'human resource' roles, as indicated by Korea CXO Institute Director Oh Il Sun.

Iconic BTS tracks return to charts while members are serving mandatory military duties

As BTS members V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook completed the lineup for their military enlistment, fans bid them farewell. In a heartwarming resurgence, the iconic BTS track Spring Day topped the iTunes chart in the U.S., emotionally marking its return. Billboard confirmed its No. 1 position on the World Digital Song Sales chart, achieving an impressive 63 non-consecutive weeks.

During a live broadcast, RM shared that he wrote Spring Day reminiscing about long-lost friends. The song, beloved as the 'Queen' by ARMYs, received widespread acclaim.

Moreover, other BTS classics returned on the World Digital Song Sales chart. Outro: Tear re-entered at No. 2, No More Dream at No. 6, and Louder Than Bombs at No. 8. Additionally, alongside Spring Day, the title track from WINGS secured the 5th position on the Digital Song Sales chart. Outro: Tear, from BTS' 3rd album in 2018, debuted impressively at No. 22. This resurgence, after 5 to 6 years since their initial release, highlights BTS' enduring impact, with ARMYs trending their iconic songs while the members fulfill their military service.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Episode 1 and 2 are now available worldwide

While the members are immersed in military duties, BTS presented their fans, the ARMYs, with a farewell gift; BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an eight-part series unveiling their lives beyond fame. Eagerly anticipating their return in 2025, the ARMY continues to stand by BTS, showing unwavering support.

