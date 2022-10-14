BTS joins Spotify’s Billions Club for the second time as ‘Butter’ surpasses 1 billion streams

On October 14th, BTS ' 'Butter', released in May 2021, has been played over 1 billion times cumulatively and has been listed on the Spotify playlist 'Billions Club'. As a result, BTS has the second Spotify to have accumulated 1 billion streams after 'Dynamite'. BTS is the only Korean artist with a cumulative 1 billion streams on Spotify.

BTS' Butter:

BTS's 'Butter' has been a long-term box office hit since its release, receiving enthusiastic responses from all over the world. On the Spotify chart on May 21, 2021, this song was played a total of 20.9 million times on the first day of release, setting a new record for 'the highest number of global streams per day in Spotify history'. 'Butter' also reached #1 on the US Billboard 'Hot 100' chart on June 5, 2021, and then topped the chart for 10 times in total, and 72 on the Billboard 'Global 200' and 'Global (excluding the US)'.

BTS at AMAs:

According to the list of nominees announced by AMAs on Twitter on October 13th, the organizers selected the 'Favorite K-Pop Artist' category, saying that there are a total of 6 new or reintroduced categories this year. BTS was nominated for the 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group' for 4 years in a row. They compete with Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Moneskin, and One Republic for this category.

BTS at EMAs:

In other news, BTS was also nominated for three awards at the '2022 MTV Europe Music Awards'. BTS has 'Best K-Pop', 'Biggest Fans', and 'Best Metaverse'. It was nominated for a total of three awards including 'Best Metaverse Performance'. In 2020, BTS was 'Best Song', 'Biggest Fan', 'Best Group', 'Best Virtual Live', and in 2021, 'Best Pop (Best Pop)'. Pop)', 'Best K-Pop', 'Best Group', and 'Biggest Fan' each won four trophies, taking the most awards at the awards ceremony that year.

