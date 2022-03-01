BTS joins The Weeknd, Justin Beiber, Dua Lipa in IFPI Digital Single Chart for the second year in a row

The year started off on a high note for the South Korean septet and they have kept the momentum going with achievements pouring in one after the other. Just recently, their 2020 release ‘Dynamite’ was awarded the second diamond certificate by RIAJ making them the first foreign artist to garner 500 million streams in Japan. Last week, they topped IFPI Global Artistic Chart 2021 by being named the Recording Artists of the Year for the second time around, banking on their unmatched influence.

Fans have been eagerly waiting since for the next set of announcements from IFPI and on February 28, the IFPI Digital Single Chart was released where BTS’ dance number ‘Butter’ landed an impressive 4th spot. While The Weeknd grabbed the Global Digital Single Award for the second consecutive year, this time with ‘Save Your Tears’, The Kid LAROI and Justin Beiber’s ‘STAY’ stood second. Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’, on the other hand, closed off the Top 3.

BTS’ ‘Butter’ bested multiple uber popular releases of the last year as Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ and ‘good 4 u’ took the No. 5 and 8 spots respectively. Justin Beiber (ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon) and The Weeknd made their double appearances with ‘Peaches’ at No.6 and ‘Blinding Lights’ at No.7. Lil Nas X’s ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ rounded off the Top 10.

