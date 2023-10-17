BTS' Jungkook: 3D and Seven reigns on Top 10 of Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl US charts

BTS' Jungkook as a soloist has been going strong on the music charts globally. The Still With You singer once again landed his solo tracks Seven and 3D on the Billboard charts. BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut in July 2023 by releasing Seven. He collaborated with an American rapper Latto for the track. Riding on Seven's success, Jungkook announced the release of his second solo single 3D featuring another American rapper Jack Harlow.

3D and Seven on the Billboard Global 200 chart

On October 17, Billboard released the charts for Global 200 and Global Excl US entries. BTS' Jungkook has landed both of his single tracks on the charts in the Top 10 positions. Seven, his first solo track, ranked at No.8 whereas 3D ranked at No.5.

Seven has spent an impressive 13 weeks on the Billboard charts, and 3D spends 2 weeks on the chart. Seven was released on July 14 through Big Hit Music. Seven made its Billboard Global 200 debut at No.1. 3D was released on September 26 and it also debuted at No.1 following its release.

Seven's lyrics talk about being with someone you love all the time. As the song's title suggests from Monday to next Sunday, that willingness to be with your fellow partner is reflected in the track. Whereas through 3D BTS' Jungkook aims to express feelings and emotions one feels toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions.

3D and Seven on Billboard Global Excl US chart

Not only the Billboard Global 200 charts, 3D and Seven are also creating uproars on the Billboard Global Excl US charts. This particular chart reflects the global positions of the tracks in different parts of the world excluding the regions of the United States. 3D landed at the No.2 position whereas Seven held steady at the No.3 position.

Both tracks will be included in BTS' Jungkook's upcoming album GOLDEN which is set to release on November 3 at 1 PM KST.

