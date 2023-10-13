BTS' Jungkook: 3D singer garners acclaim with Music Bank pre-recording's thoughtful gifts

BTS' Jungkook recently made his appearance at the pre-recording for the Music Bank show. He looked confident and humble and greeted everyone on his way in and way out of the pre-recording schedule. BTS' Jungkook is not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to his music and his growth as an artist. Since 3D's release, this will be the first time BTS' Jungkook will perform the song at a music show in South Korea.

Gifts prepared by BTS' Jungkook for his fans

But what caught the most attention among the audience who was present at the pre-recording schedule was an amazing gesture put out by BTS' Jungkook. During the 3D's pre-recording at the Music Bank, lucky fans received gift boxes prepared by BTS' Jungkook in advance. At the beginning of pre-recording, fans were gifted with a Calvin Klein box that contained hats in two different styles. BTS' Jungkook is the global ambassador for the brand. The hats were in ball cap and bucket hat style in black and white versions. In South Korea, this item is priced at approximately 65,000 KRW depending on the style of hat. After the pre-recording ended fans were treated to delicious treats. A food truck was waiting for them outside which served curated food boxes. The box had a purple-colored drink, a bunny-themed cupcake with 3D glasses, and a muffin. All the food items were nicely packed and the box looked beautiful. Other than the food and hats, BTS' Jungkook also gave exclusive photocards signed by him. It had the 3D song cover in the back and Jungkook hand-wrote a message 'Our ARMY who I miss seeing in 3D'.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook's recent appearance at the Music Bank pre-recording for 3D won the hearts of people present at the location. The Seven singer will be releasing his first-ever solo album GOLDEN on November 3. The album features eleven tracks inclusive of Seven and 3D. BTS' Jungkook will also hold his first-ever concert titled 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' to celebrate the release of GOLDEN with special stage performances. Not only this, BTS' Jungkook will be appearing as a featured artist on The Kid LAROI's track called Too Much along with Central Cee. Previously hints were dropped by the Australian pop singer, giving air to speculations of a possible collaboration.

