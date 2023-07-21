BTS' Jungkook achieves his first ever solo music show win with debut single Seven; Know details

BTS' Jungkook took his first music show win at the M Countdown with the single Seven feat. Latto. Jungkook's solo debut song has finally won a music show trophy with the clean version of the song. Although Jungkook could not be present to perform, the fans and listeners still voted for his song. This marks his first-ever music show win.

Jungkook's 1st music show win

On July 20, Jungkook's single Seven and his fellow label mate NewJeans' title track Super Shy were nominated for first place at the M Countdown. (G)I-DLE's Miyeon and MONSTA X's Joohoney as the MCs of the show announced the results for this week and Jungkook took 1st place with 6068 points. Fans celebrate this achievement as this is Jungkook's first-ever music show win as a solo artist and they wish he receives many more such wins in the future as well. Despite Jungkook not being able to present at the music show, the BTS maknae still managed to receive this music trophy proving that his music has been loved by many listeners. Many other artists performed at the show like included NCT DREAM, ZEROBASEONE, TREASURE’s T5, NMIXX, LUN8, MIRAE, LOONA’s ODD EYE CIRCLE, MONSTA X’s Joohoney, and many more.

Jungkook's Achievements

Seven, the debut solo single from BTS member Jungkook, crossed the 100 million stream threshold on July 21 and officially became the fastest song in Spotify history to do so. As evidence of Jungkook's enormously huge fanbase even as a solo artist. It only took 6 days for Seven to accumulate this many streams. He outperformed Miley Cyrus' Flower, which garnered 100 million streaming in just 7 days. Listeners are enjoying Seven ever since it was released and are enamored with both the fantastic lyrics and the upbeat instrumental.

Jungkook's Recent Activities

Jungkook performed live at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the BTS maknae sang Seven as well as covered the song Let There Be Love by Oasis. He also performed a few of BTS songs and his debut single on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on July 14 in New York. Jungkook will be appearing in the upcoming episode of fellow member SUGA's talk show Suchwita.

