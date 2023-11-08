BTS' Jungkook achieves historic feat on Billboard's Artist 100; becomes FIRST Korean soloist to spend 12 weeks

BTS' Jungkook recently released his first-ever solo album titled GOLDEN. The 3D singer is constantly creating new records with his solo music and artistic capabilities. Recently he became the longest-running Korean soloist to be on Billboard's Artist 100 show. Previously, his debut single Seven was certified Platinum in the United States for surpassing 1 billion sold units and also reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

BTS' Jungkook's Billboard achievement

On November 7, it was shared by Billboard that Jungkook's 3D song featuring Jack Harlow was at the Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks. Currently the second digital single ranked at No.100 from when it first debuted at No.5 in October. With 3D, Seven featuring Latto and collaborative single Left and Right with Charlie Puth, Jungkook has now become the first Korean soloist to have three songs on the Hot 100 in five weeks each.

Jungkook also set the record of being the first K-pop soloist to spend 12 weeks on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. He is currently ranked at No.100. His collaborative single Too Much with The Kid LAROI spent its second week on the Hot 100 chart at No.93. Previously Jungkook overtook BTS and BLACKPINK's record to have maximum No.1s on Spotify’s Global Chart with his three songs namely Standing Next to You, Seven and 3D.

BTS' Jungkook's latest activities

The GOLDEN singer recently released a choreography version of his title track Standing Next to You with his jaw-dropping moves. He is being hailed for his spectacular Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves. Not only this, Jungkook has been constantly keeping in touch with his fans and interacting with them through various promotional events for his album GOLDEN.

He recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he shared interesting details about himself. He also appeared on the iHeartRadio which marked his first live performance for GOLDEN. Jungkook is set to appear on The Today Show, known as one of the famous morning talk shows in the United States. He will be performing there as part of the Citi Concert Series. He will also be holding a solo concert titled Golden Live On Stage on November 20 which will be livestreamed to fans.

