BTS' Jungkook achieves record-breaking U.S. sales week for a K-pop soloist as GOLDEN debuts on Billboard 200

BTS' Jungkook has achieved a remarkable feat with his first solo entry on the Billboard 200. The BTS member has set a new record for the biggest U.S. sales week of any K-pop soloist as his debut, GOLDEN, makes its debut on the Billboard 200 chart. GOLDEN is Jungkook’s first solo album which was released on November 3rd.

On November 12, Billboard officially confirmed that BTS’ Jungkook's first solo album, GOLDEN, had made an impressive debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. This accomplishment was marked by the album achieving the largest U.S. sales week of any K-pop soloist in history. Furthermore, GOLDEN also secured the top spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, making it the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

In another remarkable achievement, Jungkook has now equaled the record for the highest ranking ever achieved on the Billboard 200 by a Korean soloist. This accomplishment places him in the company of his fellow BTS bandmates Jimin, SUGA, and V, all of whom also reached No. 2 on the chart earlier this year.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), GOLDEN garnered an impressive total of 210,200 equivalent album units in the week ending on November 9. This achievement stands as the largest week ever recorded by any Korean solo artist. The album's overall score comprised 164,800 traditional album sales and 29,800 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, equivalent to 41.59 million on-demand audio streams throughout the week. Additionally, GOLDEN accumulated 15,600 track equivalent album (TEA) units in its debut week.

More of BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

On November 10, according to the Official Singles Charts, regarded as the U.K. counterpart to Billboard's U.S. charts, BTS' Jungkook's latest solo title track, Standing Next to You, debuted impressively at No. 6.

This accomplishment has further solidified Jungkook's record as the Korean solo artist with the most top 10 entries on the Official Singles Chart. He now holds the distinction of being the first Korean soloist to achieve four top 10 entries, accomplishing this feat with Seven (featuring Latto), 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), Too Much (a collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee), and Standing Next to You, all within just four months.

In addition to his chart success, the Seven singer, Jungkook, delivered a live performance on The TODAY Show on November 8 KST as part of the Citi Concert series. The BTS member showcased several tracks from his solo debut album GOLDEN during the performance.

