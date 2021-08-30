BTS’ Jungkook adds THIS record to his never ending list of achievements

Another milestone reached by BTS’ Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook! On August 29, the singer garnered more than 1.5 million followers on his Spotify playlist ‘Jungkook’s Favourite Tracks’ making it the most followed playlist by a Korean individual artist on the platform.

Along with becoming the first and only individual K-pop artist to reach the milestone, Jungkook’s playlist also stands as the fourth most followed playlist by a K-pop act on the platform. The top three being ‘This is BTS’ (5.5 Million followers), ‘BTS Party’(1.9 Million followers) and ‘This is BLACKPINK’(1.8 million followers).

The twenty-three-year-old singer has always been candid about showing his love and support towards his favourite artists, be it through sharing his playlist with fans or by performing songs like ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber and ‘At My Worst’ by Pink Sweats on his V-Live broadcasts.

The playlist consists of a total of twenty-one songs including multiple superhits by BTS and songs by other famous artists including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Salem Ilese and more.

Previously, Jungkook’s stage cam for the group’s performance of their record-breaking English single ‘Butter’ at Sirius XM uploaded by BTS’ official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ on July 3 became the second most viewed fancam of a Kpop artist in 2021, only after BTS’ V, by garnering over 10 million views.

Recently, ARMYs were excited to see BTS’ Jungkook’s baby picture in Beyonce’s Virgo season yearbook alongside Ava DuVernay, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Prince Harry and more as the singer celebrates his birthday on September 1.

